Austin Peay State University Baseball plays Eastern Kentucky at Raymond C. Hand Park this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team brings a five-game run against ASUN Conference foes comes to a head this weekend when it hosts former Ohio Valley Conference foe Eastern Kentucky in a three-game series.

The series begins with a Friday contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park that starts at 3:00pm. The Govs and Colonels then play on Saturday and Sunday at 1:00pm, weather permitting.

The weekend set is a study in teams currently trending in different directions. Austin Peay State University has lost its last six games, including both ends of a midweek home-and-home pair with Lipscomb. Eastern Kentucky has won its last six games, sweeping Bowling Green last weekend before downing Western Kentucky and Marshall during the week.



Catcher Jack Alexander has paced the Austin Peay State University offense through the season’s first quarter, batting .400 with seven doubles and 13 RBI – leading the APSU Govs in all three categories. Third baseman Michael Robinson has added to the offensive attack with a .327 batting average, five doubles, and 11 RBI.



Eastern Kentucky catcher Will King is leading his group with six doubles and 16 RBI while batting .280 this season. Meanwhile, shortstop Logan Thomason is batting .340 with 13 runs scored and outfielder Max Williams has 13 walks and a .492 on-base percentage, that duo leading the team in those respective categories.

On The Mound

GAME 1 | LHP Harley Gollert vs. RHP Michael Schuler

Gollert will make his fourth start as the Govs No. 1 this season but has battled through up-and-down outings in his first three, including a quality start and victory against Bowling Green in Week 2 before lasting five innings in a loss to Kent State last weekend. Schuler will make his third start as EKU’s No. 1 and will be following up a win against Bowling Green last weekend where he allowed one run in five innings.

GAME 2 | TBA vs. RHP Rese Brown

Drew McIllwain was the No. 2 starter in the first two weeks before moving into the No. 3 role during the Kent State doubleheader last weekend. McIllwain saw 1.2 innings of relief action in Tuesday’s game against Lipscomb. EKU’s Brown has allowed one earned run in back-to-back starts and struck out 13 batters in a win against Bowling Green last week.

GAME 3 | TBA vs. RHP Rian Yates

Luke Brown opened the season at No. 3 but moved into the No. 2 spot in last weekend’s doubleheader against Kent State. Brown started Wednesday’s outing at Lipscomb and went three innings. Yates climbs the hill for the Colonels for his fourth start of the season. He has not made it through five innings in his first three starts, but has 15 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.

Through The Lineup

Catcher Jack Alexander extended his hit streak to 10 games with a hit in each Lipscomb contest. He is batting .485 (16-for-33) with 9 RBI and 9 runs scored during the streak. He has caught 97 of the Govs 123 innings this season (79 percent).

First baseman John McDonald’s reached-safely streak stands at 35 games (14 in 2022), which is the 5th longest streak at APSU since 1996, tying Lance Wampler’s 35-game stretch (2000). Next up is Ryan Kane’s 40-game reached safely streak during the 2006 season.

Second baseman Jonah Beamon notched a hit in each of his final at-bats in Tuesday’s Lipscomb game then came off the bench Wednesday and reached safely (BB and HBP) in his two plate appearances, finishing the midweek pair with a .667 on-base percentage.

Shortstop John Bolton also posted a .667 on-base percentage against Lipscomb during the week, including a 2-for-3 Wednesday outing. He has a walk in 5 straight games and a team-best 9 walks in March.

Third baseman Michael Robinson has 5 walks and a .600 on-base percentage in his last three games, including two walks in each game against Lipscomb. He is 3-for-9 with 2 doubles and 4 runs scored in those three games.



Center fielder Skyler Luna had hits in each Lipscomb outing, going 2-for-6 with 2 RBI. It is the second time he has had hits in back-to-back games this season (Boston College, February 19th-20th).



Gino Avros was held without a hit against Lipscomb but had an RBI in each game. He led off Wednesday’s game with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an error to start the scoring.



Jeremy Wagner has pieced together a 4-game hit streak. He is batting .438 (7-for-16) with 2 doubles, 2 RBI, and 4 runs scored during the streak. Earlier this season, he had 5 hits during a 3-game hit streak (February 26th-March 1st).

Ty DeLancey has an RBI in 3-straight games while only going 1-for-6 at the plate. He is second on the team with 12 RBI despite starting only 6 games in 2022 (13 games played).

Harrison Brown is 3-for-5 with 5 RBI in his last 3 games played. He was 2-for-3 with a double and 4 RBI in the Kent State series finale, last Saturday. That was his first multi-hit and multi-RBI effort of 2022.

APSU pinch hitters are batting .280 (7-for-25) with 6 walks and 4 HBPs – a .486 on-base percentage. Matt Joslin leads the team with seven pinch-hit opportunities in 2022 and is 1-for-3 with three walks and an HBP (.714 on-base percentage) as a pinch hitter.