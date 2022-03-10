Clarksville Police Department respond to Shooting at Lafayette Road, Raintree Drive, Juvenile Shot

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 11:20pm on March 9th, 2022 the Clarksville Police Department responded to shots fired call in the 200 Block of Raintree Drive.

When CPD officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound.

She was a back seat passenger in the vehicle she was riding in, and other passengers stated a red car with black rims was the vehicle that shot at them. The juvenile was life-flighted to Nashville and her status is unknown at this time.



There is no further information available at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.