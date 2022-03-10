Roxy Regional Theatre postpones Opening of “Angels In America” until next week

Clarksville, TN – Out of an abundance of caution due to the impending winter storm forecast for Friday evening, March 11th, tomorrow’s 8:00pm opening performance of “Angels In America”, Part One: Millennium Approaches at the Roxy Regional Theatre, has been POSTPONED until Thursday, March 17th at 7:00pm.

The Roxy apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this change in plans, but the safety of our patrons, performers, and staff is our top priority.

In keeping with our pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 6:30pm next Thursday evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.



Ticket holders have been contacted regarding exchanges/refunds, but if you have any questions or concerns, please contact the box office at 931.645.7699 or roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org



The Roxy hopes you will make plans to join us next week for the first part of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning epic masterpiece about New Yorkers grappling with the AIDS crisis during the mid-1980s.

Thursday, March 17th at 7:00pm

Friday, March 18th at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 19th at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 19th at 8:00pm

Thursday, March 24th at 7:00pm

Friday, March 25th at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 26th at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 26th at 8:00pm

Thank you so much for your patience and understanding, and we hope you all stay safe and warm during this latest round of winter weather … which we hope will be the last one of this season!

Please note: “Angles In America” contains strong language, sexual content, and adult situations which may not be suitable for all audiences. This production also utilizes fog effects and pulsating lighting effects.

Tickets are $30.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org