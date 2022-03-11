Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball sweeps Carson-Newman at Governors Beach Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team picked up its first win of the season, sweeping Carson-Newman, 5-0, in the opening match of the Governors Beach Challenge, Friday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay (1-4) took the early advantage, with Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart picking up their first victory of the season with a three-set decision in the No. 4 match. Then it was Karli Graham and Elizabeth Wheat in the No. 5 match with a three-set victory to give the Governors a 2-0 lead over Carson-Newman (8-4).



Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring clinched the match for Austin Peay, handily beating Carson-Newman’s Jenny Ille and Morgan Siwiec in two sets to take a 3-0 advantage.



With the match already decided, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead picked up their first win of the season with a workmanlike two-set victory in the No. 1 match. With just the No. 2 match left on the sand, Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell completed the Govs’ sweep of Carson-Newman with a two-set win.

Austin Peay State University was slated to wrap up the first day of the Governors Beach Challenge with a 3:30pm match against UT Martin, but that match was called off due to darkness. A decision on when, or if, the match between the Govs and Skyhawks will be rescheduled will be made at a later time.

The Governors are currently scheduled to play an 11:30am match against Chattanooga and a 2:30pm match against Central Arkansas on the second day of the Governors Beach Challenge, Saturday.

With impending inclement weather, please check back at LetsGoPeay.com, or follow Governors beach volleyball on Twitter and Instagram;(@GovsBVB), for the latest updates, news, and schedule changes for the Governors Beach Challenge.

Governors Beach Challenge Results and Schedule

Friday, March 11th

Austin Peay def. Carson-Newman, 5-0

Central Arkansas def. Jacksonville State, 5-0

Chattanooga def. Carson-Newman, 4-1

Central Arkansas def. UT Martin, 3-2

Carson-Newman def. Jacksonville State, 4-1

Austin Peay vs. UT Martin, Postponed

Saturday, March 12th

10:00am – Chattanooga vs. Central Arkansas

11:30am – Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

1:00pm – Carson-Newman vs. UT Martin

2:30pm – Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas

4:00pm – UT Martin vs. Jacksonville State

Sunday, March 13th

10:00am – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State

12:00pm – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State