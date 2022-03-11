Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 11th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

SR 12: Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm & 6:00pm–6:00am, sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 76 and SR 112

There will be intersection improvements consisting of grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls daily from 9:00am–3:00pm. Lane closures will be intermittent.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

I-24

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routs mm 19 – 20

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly from 8:00pm from 5:00am, there will be milling and paving operations in both North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. One ramp will be closed at a time. The ramp is to be operational again the following morning.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Pothole Patching / Maintenance and Utilities

*NOTE: All pothole repairs are weather contingent

Cheatham I-24

Emergency In-place paving

Monday, March 14th – Wednesday, March 16th, 9:00am–3:00pm, emergency milling and paving to replace potholes from mile marker 30.8 to 31.3

Davidson County SR 24

Emergency In-Place paving

Tuesday, March 15th, 9:00am-3:00pm, single, WB right lane closure on Lebanon Pike from Fairway Drive to McGavock Pike for milling and paving. TDOT Maintenance is handling traffic control. (mm 18.53 – 18.68)

Davidson County I-40

Emergency In-place paving

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 Charlotte exit 201 for emergency pothole repairs. (mm 191.8 – 201)

Robertson County I-24

Emergency In-Place Paving

Tuesday, March 15th – Wednesday, March 16th, 9:00am–3:00pm, alternating lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes from mm26 – 28.

Robertson County I-65

Emergency In place paving

Daily, 8:00am–10:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 104 – 111)

