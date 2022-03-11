Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory until Saturday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect east of I-65 from Friday evening into early Saturday morning, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along and west of I-65.

A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee today, with a brief period of light rain early this evening changing to snow by late evening and overnight before ending by sunrise Saturday morning.

Snow amounts are expected to reach 3 inches in the Winter Weather Advisory, and 3 to 6 inches in the Winter Storm Warning.



These snow amounts will create very hazardous road conditions and travel will likely become difficult. In addition, strong and gusty northwest winds up to 40 mph along with the weight of the snow could knock down some trees and power lines, causing scattered power outages.



Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could become difficult in some areas.

Saturday through Thursday

Unusually cold temperatures will continue across the area from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, with lows in the 10s/20s and highs only in the 20s/30s. Wind chill values will be even colder and drop into the single digits at times.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.