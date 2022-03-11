Clarksville Parks and Recreation reports Swan Lake Tennis Complex now open with Upgraded Lighting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that the Swan Lake tennis complex has reopened after new lighting was installed.

The new LED lighting system is more energy-efficient and will require less maintenance. The tennis courts will now have improved visibility during the evenings.

For more information about tennis programming or court rentals, please visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

