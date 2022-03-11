49.2 F
Arts/Leisure

Clarksville Parks and Recreation reports Swan Lake Tennis Complex now open with Upgraded Lighting

Swan Lake Tennis Courts available for Use, Rent

By News Staff
Swan Lake Sports Complex Tennis Courts
Swan Lake Sports Complex Tennis Courts

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that the Swan Lake tennis complex has reopened after new lighting was installed.

The new LED lighting system is more energy-efficient and will require less maintenance. The tennis courts will now have improved visibility during the evenings. 

For more information about tennis programming or court rentals, please visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

