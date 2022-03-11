Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juveniles Julianna Foriest, Logan Burkhart

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Julianna Foriest, (hispanic female).

She was last seen on the evening of March 7th at her residence on Trenton Road.

Julianna is 5’ 6” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. There is no clothing description, but probably has her Super Mario backpack. It is possible that she is with 16-year-old Logan Burkhart, who is 6’ 0” and weighs 165 pounds.



Logan has been reported as a runaway with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and was last seen wearing a white snow camouflage Tommy Hilfiger puffer coat.



Family members believe they might be in the Smyrna area.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext.