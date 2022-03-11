Nashville Sounds announces return of Opening Day Club Level Cookout to First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the 2022 Opening Day Club Level Cookout for Tuesday, April 5th when the Nashville Sounds host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

The all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookout can be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/cookout.

The package starts at $75.00 per person and includes:

One (1) Club Level ticket.

Choice of a fully padded seat and seat back (sections 208-210) or padded seat (sections 201-207 and 211-216).

All-you-can-eat picnic including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, etc. on the Budweiser Deck.

Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer.

Soda, water, and tea.

Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

The all-you-can-eat food service begins when gates open at 5:30pm and will last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer will be available until last call.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35pm.