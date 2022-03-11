38.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 11, 2022
HomeSportsNashville Sounds announces return of Opening Day Club Level Cookout to First...
Sports

Nashville Sounds announces return of Opening Day Club Level Cookout to First Horizon Park

News Staff
By News Staff

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the 2022 Opening Day Club Level Cookout for Tuesday, April 5th when the Nashville Sounds host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

The all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookout can be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/cookout.

The package starts at $75.00 per person and includes:

  • One (1) Club Level ticket.
  • Choice of a fully padded seat and seat back (sections 208-210) or padded seat (sections 201-207 and 211-216).
  • All-you-can-eat picnic including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, etc. on the Budweiser Deck.
  • Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer.
  • Soda, water, and tea.
  • Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

The all-you-can-eat food service begins when gates open at 5:30pm and will last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer will be available until last call.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35pm.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .

 

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 11th, 2022
Next articleAustin Peay State University Softball loses to Samford, Jacksonville State
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online