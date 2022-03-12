APSU Baseball’s Saturday Game against Eastern Kentucky postponed until Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball game against Eastern Kentucky, scheduled for Saturday at 1:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Governors and Colonels conclude their three-game series with a 1:00pm, Sunday doubleheader.

