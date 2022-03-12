22.6 F
Saturday, March 12, 2022
APSU Baseball’s Saturday Game against Eastern Kentucky postponed until Sunday

Austin Peay State University Sports Game Postponed. (APSU)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball game against Eastern Kentucky, scheduled for Saturday at 1:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Governors and Colonels conclude their three-game series with a 1:00pm, Sunday doubleheader.

Season and single-game tickets are still available for the 31-game home slate. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). The ticket window at Raymond C. Hand Park opens one hour prior to first pitch each day.

This weekend’s series against Kent State is available at PeayStats.com for live scoring through the series or get important game updates on Twitter by following @GovsBSB.

