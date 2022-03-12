President Joseph R. Biden approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Washington, D.C. – On Friday, March 11th, President Joseph R. Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm from February 3rd to February 4th, 2022.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in the counties of Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Myra M. Shird as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.