Roxy Regional Theatre to hold “Coffee Cantata and Cabalettas” Tuesday, March 15th

Clarksville, TN – Fellow java lovers, feed your addiction, and join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre next week for “Coffee Cantata and Cabalettas”, a musical homage to our favorite hot drink!

The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, in collaboration with MTSU School of Music, APSU Department of Music, and Founding Frothers Coffee, present a FREE performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Coffee Cantata, a comic work about a young woman’s struggle giving up coffee, followed by Opera and Musical Theatre duet favorites, this coming Tuesday, March 15th at 7:00pm.

One of the composer’s rare secular works, J.S. Bach’s Coffee Cantata involves a father, his daughter, and the hot caffeinated beverage that causes a minor rift in family relations. In this light-hearted and relatable “mini-opera,” Schlendrian, a disgruntled father, argues with his caffeine-obsessed daughter, Lieschen, about what he perceives to be her bad habit of indulging in too much coffee.



Bewildered by Lieschen’s devotion to the drink, Schlendrian unsuccessfully tries to bribe his daughter into renouncing caffeine in favor of settling down with a husband, while Lieschen evades his commandments with clever maneuvers and outright disobedience.



Performers include Penelope Shumate, soprano; Will Perkins, tenor; Jeffrey Williams, baritone; and Richard Blumenthal, pianist.

Tickets are FREE but must be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

