APSU Baseball travels to Middle Tennessee, then hosts Evansville

Clarksville, TN – The busiest stretch of Austin Peay’s 2022 baseball schedule continues with the third-straight week with two-midweek games. The Governors first travel to Middle Tennessee for a Tuesday game at Reese Smith Jr. Field. The first pitch is at 6:00pm

After Tuesday’s game, the Austin Peay State University baseball team hosts Evansville in its first home night game on Wednesday that begins at 6:00pm.

It’s another tough week matchup-wise for the Govs with both Middle Tennessee and Evansville coming off impressive weekend series victories. The Blue Raiders won a three-game series at Auburn, handing the Tigers two of their now four losses this season. The Purple Aces swept then-No. 18 Tulane in New Orleans, handing the Green Wave three of their now six losses in 2022.



Austin Peay State University enters its midweek looking to turn its March around – the Govs are 2-8 in the first 10 games with 10 games remaining in the month. Catcher Jack Alexander continues to power along this season, leading the APSU Govs with a .397 batting average, 16 RBI, and a .520 on-base percentage. Right fielder Gino Avros closed the Eastern Kentucky series with seven hits in Sunday’s doubleheader and batted .667 over the three-game set.



First baseman Nathan Sanders paced Middle Tennessee at Auburn, going 5-for-9 with two home runs and 5 RBI in the first two games before the Tigers walked him in all four plate appearances in Game 3. Catcher Mason Speirs is leading the Blue Raiders with a .394 batting average in 2022 while Sanders took over the team lead in home runs (3) and RBI (12) over the weekend.



The top three in the Evansville batting order – center fielder Mark Shallenberger, shortstop Simon Scherry, and first baseman Tanner Craig – had their way with Tulane, combining to go 16-for-39 (.410) with 12 RBI. Shallenberger, the Purple Aces leadoff batter last weekend, leads his squad with a .377 batting average. Craig leads Evansville in home runs (6) and RBI (18) after 16 games.

Austin Peay State University’s athletics department made two major changes to improve the fan experience this spring at Raymond C. Hand Park. First, new netting was installed that extends from dugout to dugout and is 30 feet high to protect the seating area and hillsides behind both dugouts. Fans are reminded foul balls may still enter the seating area but the new netting should provide a safer experience.

In addition, new chairback seating was installed behind home plate. The new reserved seating area provides additional seating space for fans along with cup holders for their ice-cold Coca-Cola products.

Catcher Jack Alexander saw his 12-game hit streak end in the Eastern Kentucky series opener, but extended his reached safely streak to 13 games over the weekend. The Colonels issued five of their 15 walks to the Govs backstop.

First baseman John McDonald’s reached-safely streak stands at 35 games (14 in 2022), which is the 5th longest streak at APSU since 1996, tying Lance Wampler’s 35-game stretch (2000). Next up is Ryan Kane’s 40-game reached safely streak during the 2006 season.

With McDonald battling an injury, Ty DeLancey was the Govs starting first baseman during the EKU series and was 3-for-13 at the plate with 2 RBI. He has an RBI in 5 of his last 6 games.

Second baseman Jonah Beamon has started to warm up at the plate in March, batting .345 (10-29) with 7 RBI this month. His season batting average has jumped 89 points to a .250 mark entering the midweek pair.

Shortstop John Bolton brings a 4-game hit streak into the midweek pair. He is batting .333 (5-15) during the streak with 3 runs scored.

Third baseman Michael Robinson owns a 6-game reached-safely streak in hand, posting a .615 on-base percentage with 6 hits and 8 walks during the streak.

Center fielder Skyler Luna was on base in all 3 games of the EKU series, walking twice in the opener, reaching on an error and scoring in Game 2, and getting a base hit in Game 3.

Gino Avros bounced back from two hitless outings against Lipscomb. He had 8 hits against Eastern Kentucky, including a 4-for-4, 4 runs-scored outing in Game 2 of the series.

Jeremy Wagner had a mostly quiet weekend against Eastern Kentucky. He did provide two RBI in Game 2 of the series, with a RBI single and a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

Harrison Brown was one of only 3 Govs hitters (Avros and Bolton the others) to record a hit in all 3 games of the EKU set. He batted .500 (4-8) with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored on the weekend.

After recording 10 stolen bases in the season’s first 14 games, Austin Peay State University recorded 8 steals against Eastern Kentucky. Bolton led the way with 3 stolen bases, while Luna nabbed 2 bags.

