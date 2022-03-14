APSU Men’s Tennis plays McKendree at Governors Tennis Courts, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season as the Governors host McKendree on Tuesday, March 15th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match starts at 1:00pm

After having their three-match winning streak come to an end against West Florida, the Governors (3-2) look to gain momentum across their final three non-conference matches before opening Ohio Valley Conference play against Belmont, April 2nd.



Senior Anton Damberg leads Austin Peay with three singles victories from the No. 2 and No. 3 positions, while Damberg and sophomore Frederic Schlossmann highlight the Govs’ doubles pairings with two wins on the No. 1 doubles court.



After finishing fourth in the Grand Lakes Valley Conference’s Eastern Division, McKendree currently leads the GLVC at 7-0 and boasts a 36-5 singles and 19-2 doubles record this season.

The Bearcats are led by Briss Kamdem, a graduate transfer from Tulsa, who leads the team with six singles wins across the team’s top three lines. Kamden and junior Leonardo Frederico lead McKendree in doubles at 6-0 while playing exclusively on the Bearcats’ top line.

About the McKendree Bearcats

2022 Record: 7-0 (0-0 GLVC)

2021 Record: 9-6 (6-4 GLVC)

2021 Season Result: After finishing fourth in the GLVC’s Eastern Division, McKendree’s season ended in the first round of the GLVC Tournament after being swept 4-0 by the Western Division’s No. 1 seed, Southwest Baptist.

Returners/Newcomers: 11/6

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: First-ever meeting

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following their match against McKendree, the Austin Peay State University me’s tennis team faces Carson-Newman on March 17th at 1:00pm, at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex in Jefferson City.