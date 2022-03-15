APSU Basketball’s Elijah Hutchins-Everett Named NABC Second Team All-District

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman center Elijah Hutchins-Everett has been named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second Team All-District, the association announced Tuesday.

Hutchins-Everett becomes the fourth freshman in school history to earn NABC All-District honors in his first season, joining James “Fly” Williams, Drew Burton, and Terry Taylor. It’s the fifth straight season the Govs have had an All-District honoree and the first freshman to earn the honor since Taylor in 2017-18.



During his freshman campaign, Hutchins-Everett led the Govs in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage en route to Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors. Hutchins-Everett became the first freshman in school history to lead the Govs in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage, averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. Hutchins-Everett was also Second Team All-OVC and named to the OVC All-Newcomer team.



The Orange, NJ, native appeared and started in all 29 games for the Govs and scored in double figures in a team-high 21 games. Hutchins-Everett registered three 20-point performances including a career-high 24 points and 14 rebounds at Dayton. The freshman center led the Govs with a .510 field goal percentage, shooting over 50 percent from the field in a team-high 16 games.



Elijah Hutchins-Everett ended the regular season ranking fifth in the OVC in rebounds per game and offensive rebounds per game. He also ranked top ten in the NCAA amongst freshmen in both scoring and rebounding.

