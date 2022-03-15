APSU Women’s Golf finishes Eighth at Husky Invitational

Sugar Land, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 315 on the final day of the Husky Invitational, hosted by Houston Baptist, and finished tied for eighth in the field with a team score of 947 at the Riverbend Country Club, Tuesday.

After a slow start at the par-72, 6,084-yard track, Erica Scutt bounced back to post the second-best round by a Governor in the tournament, firing a four-over 76 to finish the event tied for 33rd with a score of 238. Freshmen Kaley Campbell also finished the tournament tied for 33rd, posting a final-round 80 en route to a score of 238.



After leading the APSU Govs on the first day of the event, graduate student Riley Cooper carded an 82 in her final round and finished tied for 38th with an aggregate score of 239. Shelby Darnell closed the tournament with an 80 in her final round and finished tied for 42nd with a score of 240.



Finally, Taylor Dedmen was unable to post an individual score for the tournament due to a clerical scoring error that negated her first round. However, Dedmen shot a final-round 79 and posted her second-straight score that would count towards Austin Peay State University’s team score.



The Governors finished the Husky Invitational tied with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, they were also ten shots ahead of 10th-place Omaha and trailed seventh-place Creighton by just four shots.

Austin Peay State University recorded 30 birdies during the three-round event, which was tied with USC Upstate for the most in the field. Dedmen and Cooper led the APSU Govs with eight and seven birdies, respectively, while Scutt added six birdies and Campbell carded five birdies. Darnell also added four birdies on her card.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

After a week off, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action at Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invitational, March 28th-29th, at the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Missouri. The Govs then wrap up their regular season at Murray State’s Jan Weaver Invitational, April 8th-9th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Calloway County, Kentucky.

