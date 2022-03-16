APSU Baseball suffers blowout loss to Evansville, 20-4

Clarksville, TN – Catcher Jack Alexander went 2-for-3 with two RBI but Austin Peay State University’s baseball team dropped a 20-4 decision to Evansville, Wednesday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (7-12) kept pace with Evansville through the opening five innings. Right fielder Gino Avros doubled to lead off both the first and third innings – scoring on an Alexander double in the first and first baseman Ty DeLancey’s single in the third.

Third baseman Michael Robinson doubled to lead off the fourth and scored on designated hitter Cristian Otero’s ground out. Austin Peay’s final run came after Avros walked to start the fifth and scored on Alexander’s single and the Govs trailed 5-4 after five innings.



Evansville (7-10) broke the game open in the sixth, sending 16 batters to the plate and scoring 12 runs. Shortstop Simon Sherry had a pair of run-scoring doubles in the frame. Designated hitter Eric Roberts also had a pair of run-scoring singles in the inning. Left fielder Chase Hug and right fielder Mark Shallenberger each added two-run singles.



Scherry finished the night 5-for-7 with five RBI with a pair of doubles. Shallenberger was 3-for-5 with three RBI and two walks. First baseman Tanner Craig and catcher Brendan Hord also provided home runs.



Starter Chase Reinhardt (1-1) was credited with the win after allowing three runs on five hits over the opening four innings.

Alexander’s 2-for-3, two RBI effort led the Govs offense. Reserve third baseman TJ Rogers added a 2-for-2 outing of the bench. Avros was 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored.

Austin Peay starter Luke Brown (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings of work.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team prepares for their first road weekend of the 2022 season with a three-game series at Saint Louis, scheduled to begin with a 3:00pm, Friday contest at the Billiken Sports Center.

Box Score

Evansville 20, Austin Peay 4