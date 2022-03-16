APSU Beach Volleyball’s Marlayna Bullington, Kelsey Mead named OVC Pair of the Week

Brentwood, TN – After a perfect weekend that saw them not drop a single set, Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball’s Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead were named the Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Bullington and Mead led Austin Peay to three-straight wins and recorded a 3-0 record while playing exclusively in the No. 1 position at the Governors Beach Challenge, March 11-13. In three matches, Bullington and Mead outscored their opponents by an average of 21.0-14.2 per set and held their opponents under 15 points in four of the six sets they played.

After picking up three wins last week, Bullington and Mead’s 3-4 mark is the second-best on the team this season. They are currently one of three Austin Peay duos on a three-match winning streak.



Bullington, a native of Portland, Tennessee, and Mead, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, are just the second duo in program history to be named OVC Pair of the Week, joining Caroline Waite and Eliza Dees (3/10/20).



After a week off, Bullington and Mead will put their three-match winning streak to the test at the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, March 25th-26th. The Governors will play an 8:00am (CT) match against Eastern Illinois and a 2:00pm Morehead State, Friday. Then it’s a noon match against UT Martin and a 4:00pm match against host Chattanooga, Saturday, at the Beach Volleyball Facility at the UT Sports Complex.

