Austin Peay State University to hold Flute Day 2022 on March 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music will celebrate Flute Day 2022 with a day filled with masterclasses, discussions, and a concert featuring internationally praised flutist Dr. Alexa Still.

The day – on Sunday, March 27th – will include interactive workshops and masterclasses for high school and collegiate players and a question-and-answer discussion on careers in music before culminating with the concert.

Flute Day 2022 is from 10:30am to 6:00pm CT virtually via Zoom and in-person at the Music/Mass Communication building at Austin Peay State University.

The day starts with an interactive workshop on flute fundamentals led by Dr. Lisa Wolynec, professor of flute at Austin Peay State University.

At 11:00am Still – who is a professor of flute at Oberlin Conservatory of Music – will lead a conversation session before starting a collegiate masterclass at 11:30am.

At 2:00pm Wolynec will lead a high school masterclass, and at 3:00pm. Still will have a workshop titled “The Breathing Pedagogy of Arnold Jacobs: More Air and Easier.” Ginny Tutton, flute instructor at Centre College, will host flute trivia at 4:00pm.

Still’s concert begins at 5:00pm.

For more information and free registration, visit www.apsu.edu/music/flute-day or email Wolynec at wolynec@apsu.edu.

Flute Day 2022 is sponsored by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

More about the Artist

Still is known internationally primarily through her 20-plus recordings that have garnered unanimous praise: “impeccable in technique and taste, seductive in phrasing” (Stephensen Classical C D Guide). “Still plays … so convincingly I cannot separate her from the music” (American Record Guide), “whatever she plays sounds musical in every turn of the phrase” (Gramophone), “a stunning showcase for the astonishing Alexa Still” (Fanfare).

She earned her doctorate at the State University of New York Stony Brook, won competitions including the New York Flute Club Young Artist Competition, and East and West Artists Competition. At age 23, she went back home as principal flute of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. Other awards include a Churchill Fellowship and a Fulbright.

Still left the orchestra to devote more time to solo engagements and teaching, first at the University of Colorado at Boulder then the Sydney Conservatorium of Music where she was also director of performance research. She has been at the Oberlin Conservatory since 2011.