Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 16th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 16th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Vincent is a very handsome, male Dalmation. He is up to date on shots and neutered and he can go home the same day!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Bella is a young female domestic short hair with a lovely silky black coat. She is up to date on shots, litter box trained, spayed, and microchipped. She is very affectionate and enjoys playing with toys. She likes sleeping on a cat tower or bed, does not care for dogs but does well with male cats. Since she is spayed she can go home the very same day!!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Maize is a handsome youngster who prefers to be the center of attention. Maize is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He absolutely loves running with his dog buddies instead of other cats. He actually will need to be the ONLY cat in the home. He does not like sharing the spotlight with other cats. His favorite pastime is being held and spoiled!

Maize can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Amira is an adorable 8-month-old kitten. She is fully vetted, up to date on shots, spayed and litter trained. She is on flea and tick prevention too. She enjoys being held and will become your velcro girl.

You can find Amira through the Cat Adoption Team. (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a beautiful, young mixed breed, fully vetted, shots are current and he is neutered. He is a smart, loving boy and already knows some basic commands. He is fine with polite dogs but needs a cat-free home. Lovely house manners, great with kids, and would love someone who will enjoy taking him on long walks. He will make a great addition to your family.

Come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Domino is a 4-year-old male hound mix. He just loves rolling around in the grass, being outdoors, and taking naps. He loves being with people and running around with other dogs. He is very food-driven so it will be easy to continue his training and motivation. He loves back rubs and shower time! House trained, neutered, fully vetted, and good with kids. Domino has a hard time on hardwood floors so carpeting or area rugs will be needed.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Petey is an American Bulldog and is looking for his forever family. He absolutely loves his people and kids but is extremely dog selective so he does need to be the only dog in the house. Petey is not dogged reactive when meeting a new dog, just picky about those he would be living with. Unsure how he is with cats overall but currently respects the cat in his foster family’s home! He is fully vetted, neutered, house and crate trained, and knows some basic commands.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kibbles is a young, handsome male Rottweiler mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and current on all shots. Kibbles is good with kids but a meet and greet is always recommended for any other dogs in the family. Unknown about cats.

If you want to meet Kibbles, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Camden ( Cami) is an adorable one-year-old female kitten with a pretty creamsicle-colored coat. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and litter trained. She loves playing with toys, enjoys the company of other cats, cat-friendly dogs, and likes being held. Her favorite pastime is being the perfect lap kitty. Cami’s forever family will have the time and patience with her to let her slowly integrate and settle into her new surroundings. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.