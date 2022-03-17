13th Annual Home Show a hit with Clarksville Community

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce hosted its 13th Annual Home Show this past weekend, with more than forty vendors on-site representing a variety of products and services.

The two-day event, usually held in early March, historically draws big crowds. But, this year’s turnout was somewhat hampered by unusually cold and wet weather that moved into the area on Friday night.

“The weather did slow us down a little this year,” Clarksville Chamber’s Melinda Shepard said. “A couple of our out-of-town vendors were unable to get here as a result of Friday night’s snow and ice. So, Saturday’s numbers were off a little, but, Sunday afternoon picked up nicely. We got a good crowd right after church.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Furniture Connection, with multiple displays inside the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Outside, guests enjoyed food from a variety of food trucks; Legends BBQ, Burgasm, Kadi’s Tacos, and more.

“We had a great mix of vendors this weekend,” Shepard said. “Furniture Connection did a great job as our title sponsor. They and Ashley Furniture HomeStore displayed lots of beautiful home furnishings throughout the show.

“In addition to furniture, we had everything from gutters to insurance, mortgage lenders, home inspection experts, and much more. Mullins Lawn Equipment had a huge variety of lawn and garden equipment that they displayed inside and outside the building.”

Shepard explained that the show’s popularity year after year comes from the fact that, vendors see it as an opportunity for middle Tennessee businesses to showcase their goods and services, and potential customers are excited that it happens just at a time when they are beginning to plan their Spring projects.

“Homeowners get to meet and chat with the people who have the expertise, the services and supplies they’ll need to start those Spring projects,” Shepard said. There are experts on painting, replacement windows, you name it.

“We had a total of forty-two vendors for this year’s show. The Caledonia Forest booth was very popular with the kids. They brought Olive the Fox and Aura the McCaw. Milestone Tile Outlet had a corn-hole game set up, and others were giving out treats, just for stopping by.”

Shepard says vendors are always pleased with the seriousness of potential customers whom they find at the annual Home Show.

“Most of the people in attendance are planning some remodeling or renovation,” Shepard said, “whether to their home or their business. So, the feedback we get from the vendors is that the people who come to this show are people who truly want to talk to them, and get information about what they have to offer. We always get a lot of positive feedback, because this show attracts motivated, potential buyers.”

Because of that, the Home Show usually fills up pretty quickly. Vendors can register to be part of the Spring Home Show beginning in October. Shepard says, sadly, Covid-19 is still having an effect on turnout and vendor registration.

“Some of our businesses just aren’t participating,” Shepard said. “Others said they just don’t have the manpower to work the booth for two days. So, Covid-19 still having an effect. I do want to thank Steve Kemmer, Alexis Goines, and all our volunteers who helped make this possible.

“We rely on volunteers for every event, but it’s especially important during the Home Show, because we’re there all day Saturday and most of the day on Sunday. With us being a small staff, our volunteers are the key to our success. We really appreciate and depend on them for all they do. And, of course, thanks to all our vendors, and everyone who stopped by this year.”

