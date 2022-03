Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s first weekend road trip of 2022 will have to wait a day as Friday’s series opener against Saint Louis has been postponed due to inclement weather forecast in the St. Louis area.

A reschedule date has not been announced at this time, but the Govs and Billikens are scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday at the Billiken Sports Complex.