Thursday, March 17, 2022
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces winners of Nutrition Jeopardy

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldiers, Spc. Paola Flores and Lt. Col. Mari Groebner. (Maria Christina Yager, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Soldiers, Spc. Paola Flores and Lt. Col. Mari Groebner from Department of Surgery were the big winner’s during a lunch time round of Nutrition Jeopardy, hosted by Capt. Joshua Lockwood from the hospital’s Nutrition Care Division, March 16th.

The event was held in conjunction with National Nutrition Month, which focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

To learn more visit www.hprc-online.org/nutrition/go-green

