Clarksville’s Customs House Museum April 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in April at the Museum include Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown, Remembering Frank Adkins, Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists, Aneka Ingold: Transfiguration, Baskets & Bowls: Art of the West, Ready, Set, KNOW: A Children’s Health Fair, Discovery Saturday! Rainbow Science.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown

April 5th – May 29th | Harvill Gallery

Stephanie J. Brown is an empowered artist, activist, and author who shines a light on self-awareness, survival, and pride through her work. “I love to represent the African diaspora by painting faces and accentuating our bold features. I include bold colors, which spiritually represent chakras.”

Remembering Frank Adkins

April 20th – June 26th | Lobby

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Adkins was the most decorated Montgomery County resident to have served in World War II. This collection of photographs, documents and other artifacts illustrate the courage of this hometown hero.

Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists

Through May 29th | Kimbrough & Jostens Galleries

This juried show features over 100 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists (AWA) from across the country. AWA is an organization that aims to increase the number of professional opportunities for women in the visual fine arts.

Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters

Through April 24th | Crouch & Bruner Galleries

The depiction of the human figure is central in the history of art, and this exhibition brings a contemporary view to a timeless subject. The $50,000 Bennett Prize is awarded biennially to a woman fine art painter whose principal artistic focus is figurative painting in a primarily realistic style. Rising Voices 2 is comprised of paintings by the ten 2021 Bennett Prize finalists, including Prize winner Ayana Ross.

Aneka Ingold: Transfiguration

Through April 24th | Orgain Gallery

Aneka Ingold’s dramatically staged paintings present mysterious allegories informed by the stories and lives of women. Drawn from self-reflection and the shared experiences of peers and women throughout history, her narratives are relayed through symbols and patterns that culminate in a central, goddess-like figure. Ingold’s powerful characters, rendered in precise layers of colored pencil and paint, earned her the honor of being named the inaugural winner of The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters in 2019.

Baskets & Bowls: Art of the West

Through April 3rd | Harvill Gallery

Enjoy an assortment of Native American baskets and pottery from the collection of Bob Stanton. After discovering a Hupa hat basket at an antique shop, the Stantons became increasingly interested in Native American cultures. This exhibit includes pieces from various tribes that call the American West home.

The Infirmary

Through April 17th | Lobby

Dr. Robert T. Burt was a skilled surgeon who opened Clarksville’s first hospital in 1906. He performed over 300 operations per year, including C-sections long before they were common practice. This exhibit features photographs and other artifacts that tell the story of Dr. Burt and his colleagues at the Home Infirmary.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Open Now on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

April 7th, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. Say Cheese Please food truck will be serving up delicious eats in the Courtyard.

Month of the Military Child & Purple Up Day

April 15th

April is Month of the Military Child. The Museum applauds military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make. Friday, April 15, the Museum is celebrating with Purple Up Day – a day of supporting military families by wearing purple. We’ll be handing out special swag to military children.

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

April 30th, 10:00am–5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission. Big Mike’s Little Donuts food truck will be set up in the Courtyard from 9:30am–1:00pm.

Museum Programs

Ready, Set, KNOW: A Children’s Health Fair

Apr 2, 1 – 4 pm | Ages 5 – 10, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission

Healthy habits grow healthy humans. Learn more about children’s health at this program designed for kids. We’ve partnered with Austin Peay State University students to host health fair booths with engaging activities covering many topics, including fire safety, childhood obesity, gun safety, sleep hygiene, and bike safety.



APSU students will offer activities and giveaways for children as they discover more about daily healthy habits. Explore areas throughout the Museum that teach different types of health for children:

Visit a “Kid’s Clinic” to pretend play – bring your child’s favorite doll to “examine!”

Have a Blast! Move more in a youth cardio blast mini-session to promote fitness. Children must wear closed-toe shoes to participate.

“Make a Microbe,” an arts & crafts activity that reminds your children to wash their hands.

“Boogers & Burps,” a series of entertaining videos from SciShow Kids that explore amazing things about the human body.

Firelime Offshore Grill food truck will also be set up in the Courtyard from 12:00pm–4:00pm.

Stars & Stripes: A Salute to Military Children

April 16th, drop by between 10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Hudson Classroom

The American flag, sometimes called the Stars & Stripes, is flown across our country and on U.S. military installations around the world. Show your support for the children of military families by painting a picture of an American flag flying in your yard. Some paints may stain, please dress appropriately.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Little Explorers: Color Me Curious

April 22nd, drop by between 10:30am–12:30pm | Ages 2 – 5, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Hudson Classroom

Your little ones will enjoy a rainbow of activities as they explore colors. Delve into a rainbow sensory bin, use science to cause a rainbow surprise eruption, make a simple rainbow craft and more!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children. Activities may include items that are a choking hazard.

Discovery Saturday! Rainbow Science

April 23rd, drop by between 1:30pm–3:30pm | Kindergarten and above, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

April showers bring rainbows! This hands-on program explores and experiments with colors of the rainbow. Try mixing different colors to create all seven colors of the rainbow, make and decorate colorful paper-spinners to play with at home, and find out what happens to white light when you put on a pair of diffraction glasses.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Sculpting

April 30th, drop by between 10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Artists use many materials such as stone, iron, and wood to create sculptures. Make your own animal sculpture like those found in Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists using Model Magic, a non-messy modeling material.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Explore Museum exhibits with your family in a creative way with Museum Discovery Quests – entertaining, self-guided “scavenger hunts” that pique kids’ curiosities and captivate their attention. Several different themes are offered, and all of them include a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet for kids to make a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons: The Museum Store after finishing three Quests.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Happening in the Family Art Studio

Borderless Arts Tennessee Exhibition

April 1st–30th

The artwork of Hope McKee and Thomais V. Moshopoulos, aka Rainbow Mosho, will be on exhibit in the Family Art Studio in April. Hope and Rainbow are members of Borderless Arts Tennessee, a statewide organization committed to inclusive and accessible arts programs for people with disabilities. Their works are inspired by the Antikythera Mechanism, an ancient Greek astronomical calculator.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Toy Sale

Offer expires April 30th, 2022

You won’t run out of fun for the kids when shopping in Seasons! Construct with building toys, read children’s books from local authors, explore experiment sets and so much more! All toys are 15% off this month; members receive 25% off.

Holiday Schedule

Good Friday & Easter

The Museum will be OPEN during regular business hours for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org