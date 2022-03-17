72.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeEventsHumane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Meows & Martinis Fundraiser set for May...
Events

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Meows & Martinis Fundraiser set for May 13th

News Staff
By News Staff
These littermates earned their ear tips after being trapped, fixed & released back to a local business off of Riverside Drive. (Cats M.E.O.W. TNR)
These littermates earned their ear tips after being trapped, fixed & released back to a local business off of Riverside Drive. (Cats M.E.O.W. TNR)

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery CountyClarksville, TN – Join the Humane Society at Old Glory Distilling Co. on Friday, May 13th, 2022 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm for Meows & Martinis, a fundraiser benefiting the Cats M.E.O.W. TNR program, which is an all-volunteer, 100% privately funded program of the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County dedicated to reducing suffering and overpopulation of community (feral) cats in Clarksville-Montgomery County through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) efforts.
 
The fundraiser was originally scheduled for March 2020 but had to be canceled due to COVID-19. All tickets and tables pre-purchased for the originally scheduled event are still valid – just contact humanesociety@clarksville.com or 931.648.8042 ASAP to confirm attendance.
 
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org/meows-martinis or with a credit/debit card over the phone at 931.648.8042. The cost is $40.00 per person but increases to $50.00 after May 8th. Reserved tables for 8-10 guests and sponsorship opportunities are also available.
 
Donations of services and/or products are being collected for the silent auction portion of the event through April 29th.
 
Since the TNR program started in January 2019, the Humane Society’s low-cost spay-neuter clinic has fixed, vaccinated, and provided medical care to nearly 2,000 homeless cats living in Clarksville and Montgomery County thereby preventing tens of thousands of cats from being born. The TNR program costs the Humane Society an average of $14,000 per year, so donations and fundraising events like Meows & Martinis are critical to the success and continuation of the program.

The event will be deejayed by Lee Erwin and includes dinner catered by Liberty Park Grill, desserts by The Chocolate Daisy, music, silent auction, cash bar, and a few adoptable kitties from local rescue partners. The dress is business casual.
 
Visit the Meows & Martinis event page on Facebook for the latest information & updates.

If You Go

 
What: Meows & Martinis fundraiser
When:  Friday, May 13th, 2022 from 6:00pm until 10:00pm
Where: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Dr., Clarksville
 
Tickets: $40.00 each thru May 8th, then price increases to $50.00. Online at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org, or with a credit/debit card over the phone at 931.648.8042. Includes dinner, dessert, entertainment, prizes and more. Cash bar, silent auction, and adoptable kitties also available. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door, space permitting.
 
Contact: humanesociety@clarksville.com or 931.648.8042  

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Kraft Street lane closed for sewer main repair
Next articleNashville Sounds announces Clip In 4 The Cure to be held at First Horizon Park, March 25th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online