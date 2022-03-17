Joe Shakeenab appointed Clarksville City Council member for Ward 11

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is proud to welcome Joe Shakeenab as the newest council member for Ward 11. On Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 the City Council voted during a continuation of the special session called on March 8th to appoint Councilperson Shakeenab.

The council seat for Ward 11 was vacated when Ashlee Evans resigned her seat in February after her spouse was permanently relocated to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to fulfill his military obligation.

The City of Clarksville is divided into 12 wards, each with a council member elected by their community. The composition of the City Council is established under the City Charter and City Code, which outlines the qualifications for council members and the process used to fill a vacancy for a City Council position. The Charter says council members shall be elected by a majority of the votes cast for the seat they seek.

“The group of citizens who presented themselves to the council for consideration was as strong as I’ve seen,” said Mayor Joe Pitts. “Newly appointed Joe Shakeenab will bring an important voice and passion to the council beginning immediately.”

Councilperson Shakeenab is a native of Mound Bayou, Mississippi. At a young age, his leadership skills and passion for community service were evident during his time as a boy scout and later assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 302.

In 1982, at the age of 17, Councilperson Shakeenab enlisted in the military and served for more than 28 years, including 20 in the Special Forces community.

Councilperson Shakeenab has led a colorful military career. As a Green Beret with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Shakeenab has supported countless Special Operations missions worldwide. His key assignments have taken him across the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, with the most impactful assignment being in Somalia.

Since retiring, Councilperson Shakeenab has led an active life in the Clarksville community. He is president of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) National Alumni Association and Military Alumni Chapter. He is also a member of the APSU Tower Club and serves in various committees, such as the Comprehensive Capital Campaign Committee and African American Culture Center Advisory Committee.

Councilperson Shakeenab holds a bachelor’s degree in public management and a master’s degree in strategic leadership, both from Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Councilperson Shakeenab will fill the Ward 11 seat for the remainder of the unexpired term until the next City general election.