Politics

Marsha Blackburn, Bill Cassidy Introduce Bill To End UN-funded Russian Peacekeeping Operations

Senator Marsha Blackburn.
U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) introduced the Withdrawing Russian Support to Peacekeeping Act of 2022, which would terminate all contracts between the United Nations Department of Peace Operations and the Russian Federation as a result of Russia’s premeditated and egregious invasion of Ukraine.

This bill would eliminate Russia’s participation in peacekeeping missions in the global commons.

“America needs to banish Russia from the international community,” said Senator Blackburn. “Putin’s success or failure ultimately depends on his ability to conquer sovereign nations and rebuild the USSR. This legislation will block Moscow from exploiting UN peacekeeping contracts and stop taxpayer dollars from bankrolling Putin’s proxy army. The United States cannot let the new Axis of Evil win.”
 
“It is a tragic and terrible irony that Russia receives peacekeeping funding. STOP it now! Putin’s war makes Russia a pariah state which should not receive any benefits from the international community,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The Withdrawing Russian Support to Peacekeeping Act of 2022 would:

  • Require the Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs to use the voice, vote, and influence of the United States to instruct the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations to:
    • Terminate all contracts with the individuals of and entities in the Russian Federation and
    • Direct all police, military, and civilian peacekeepers from the Russian Federation to depart from all peacekeeping missions of the United Nations.
  • Require the Secretary of State to make a determination within 45 days if DPO has complied and, if not, will withhold funds from the DPO until the Secretary determines that the DPO has complied with instruction.
