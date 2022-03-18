AAA gives Fuel Saving Tips as Gas Prices Intensify

Nashville, TN – AAA is providing fuel-saving tips as it appears the pain at the pump has intensified. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.67 which is an 11 cent increase overnight and 30 cents more expensive than one week ago.

Six metro areas in the state also saw double-digit increases in their metro averages overnight.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified what was already a global oil market that was tight on supplies,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.



“Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned,” Cooper Stated.



A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits.



Friday’s average price for gasoline in Tennessee is $3.67 per gallon. According to AAA’s survey, that’s within the price range that 60% of drivers in the state would change their driving behaviors. Sixteen percent said they would not change their driving behaviors regardless of the price.