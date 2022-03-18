AAA gives Fuel Saving Tips as Gas Prices Intensify

Nashville, TN – AAA is providing fuel-saving tips as it appears the pain at the pump has intensified. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.67 which is an 11 cent increase overnight and 30 cents more expensive than one week ago.
Six metro areas in the state also saw double-digit increases in their metro averages overnight.
“Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned,” Cooper Stated.
A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits.
Friday’s average price for gasoline in Tennessee is $3.67 per gallon. According to AAA’s survey, that’s within the price range that 60% of drivers in the state would change their driving behaviors. Sixteen percent said they would not change their driving behaviors regardless of the price.
|Gasoline Price-Points that would Cause Tennesseans to Change Driving Behaviors
(Driving less, consolidating errands, carpooling, etc.)
|
Under $2.50
|13%
|
$2.50 – under $2.75
|8%
|
$2.75 – under $3.00
|7%
|
$3.00 – under $3.25
|10%
|
$3.25 – under $3.50
|11%
|
$3.50 – under $3.75
|11%
Top Changes Tennesseans Have Made Because of Gas Prices:
- 39% are driving less often
- 31% participate in fuel rewards programs
- 23% are driving shorter distances
- 21% combined trips
“While drivers can’t control the price they see at the pump, there are some simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up,” Cooper said. “First, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy. Then enroll in AAA’s Fuel Rewards program, which can save drivers 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.”
Money-Saving Tips for Drivers
- Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.
- Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up. Click here for more information.
Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers
- Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
- Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|
Friday
|
Thursday
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
Tennessee
|
$3.667
|
$3.563
|
$3.365
|
$3.122
|
$2.540
|
Chattanooga
|
$3.684
|
$3.588
|
$3.385
|
$3.084
|
$2.503
|
Knoxville
|
$3.636
|
$3.563
|
$3.324
|
$3.082
|
$2.495
|
Memphis
|
$3.605
|
$3.498
|
$3.370
|
$3.196
|
$2.590
|
Nashville
|
$3.775
|
$3.665
|
$3.440
|
$3.154
|
$2.575
|
Click here to view current gasoline price averages
