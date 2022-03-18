Austin Peay State University Softball hosts Belmont this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opens Ohio Valley Conference play against Belmont this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors begin their final season in the OVC.

The series will begin with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1:00pm, followed by a single game Sunday, also a scheduled 1:00pm, start.

The Govs (13-11) come into the game against the Bruins (9-7) looking to change a string of close defeats to close non-conference play, while Belmont comes in having won five of its last six contests.



Heading into the season’s first OVC series, the Govs are led at the plate by Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .459 batting average, including eight doubles, two triples, and three home runs to go with 18 runs scored and 19 RBI.



Three other Govs enter the weekend also batting over .300 this season, led by Kylie Campbell (.391, 3 HR, 14 RBI) and followed by Megan Hodum (.359, 23 runs, 7 RBI) and Brooke Pfefferle (342, 1 HR, 19 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 6-4 record, including a 2.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 74.2 innings of work, while Samantha Miener is 5-6, with a 3.19 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 48.1 innings and Harley Mullins is 2-1, with a 5.14 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched.

For Belmont, they are led at the plate by Bale Ensio (.435, 10 Runs, 6 RBI), while in the circle, Emma Summers has been the workhorse for the Bruins, with a 4-2 record, including a 1.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched.

Inside the Lines

Austin Peay State University head coach Kassie Stanfill needs one OVC win this weekend to become the program’s all-time leader for conference wins in program history (39), breaking a tie with former coach Tara McCoy (1999-03).

The APSU Govs have won their last nine games against Belmont.

The opening game of this weekend’s series will be the 56th meeting all-time between the Govs and Bruins, tying for the eighth-most played series in APSU history.

Emily Harkleroad needs one hit to reach 100 hits for her career and becoming the 39th Governor to reach that milestone.



Brooke Pfefferle needs three more runs to become the 10th player in program history to score 100 runs in their career.



Mea Clark is tied for the lead in the OVC with seven runners thrown out trying to steal a base.



Pfefferle leads the OVC in assists (56).

Canned Food Drive

Austin Peay State University Athletics has partnered with Chi Omega and Sig Epsilon for a canned food drive. Donations for the canned food drive will be collected at the main entrance of Cathi Maynard Park along the home dugout side nearest Fortera Stadium.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will conclude its opening weekend of Ohio Valley Conference play on Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field hosting Belmont for a single game at 1:00pm.

