Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses to Saint Mary’s 77-69 at Women’s Basketball Invitational

Lexington, KY – It was a fast start for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team at the Women’s Basketball Invitational, but the Governors were unable to overcome a hot-shooting Saint Mary’s team and fell 77-69, Friday, at the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University.

Austin Peay (19-12, 11-7 Ohio Valley Conference) built a seven-point lead in the first 3:04 of the contest, with D’Shara Booker converting a layup to put the APSU Govs ahead, 10-3. But Saint Mary’s (16-15, 9-9 West Coast Conference) answered with a quick five points and cut the Governors lead to two points, 10-8, with 6:08 left in the first quarter.



The Governors led by four points with 3:31 left in the first period before Shay-Lee Kirby buried her second three-pointer in as many possessions to give Austin Peay State University its biggest lead of the opening quarter, 18-11.



The Gaels were able to trim the advantage back down to four points, but the Govs closed the frame with three-straight points and led 22-15 after 10 minutes.

After Saint Mary’s Taycee Wedin hit a triple for three of her team-high 19 points to start the second quarter, Yamia Johnson scored two of her 17 points to put the Governors back ahead by six, 24-18, just 25 seconds into the period. Then it was D’Shara Booker hitting a pullup jumper for two of her 12 points to stretch the Austin Peay State University lead to eight points for the first time with 9:02 left before the half.

After a Johnson layup stretched the Govs’ lead to double digits for the first time, Kemia Ward knocked down a free throw to build Austin Peay State University’s biggest lead of the game, 32-20, with 6:38 left in the second period. Leading by a dozen, Austin Peay State University was struck by an untimely cold stretch, and Saint Mary’s capitalized, going on a 25-0 run to build a 45-32 lead with 20 seconds left in the first half.

Karle Pace halted the Gaels’ run at the buzzer, burying a deep three-pointer for three of her game-high 22 points to bring the Govs back within ten points, 45-35, at the break.

Saint Mary’s opened the third quarter on a quick 5-1 run and built its biggest lead of the contest, 50-36, just 1:50 into the second half. Trailing by 11 points with 5:15 left in the third, the Govs went on a 9-0 run that lasted 3:08 and cut the Gaels’ advantage to just two, 56-54, with 2:07 left on the clock. But Austin Peay State University was unable to tie the score and Saint Mary’s closed the third period with four-straight points and led, 60-54, with just 10 minutes left to play.

Saint Mary’s used an 8-2 quarter-opening run to take its lead back to a dozen points, 68-56, with 5:12 left in the game. But the Governors responded again, going on another 9-0 run that was capped by a Pace three-pointer to bring the game back within a single possession, 68-65, with 3:38 left on the clock. With 2:01 left in the game, Johnson connected on a pair of free throws and the Govs trailed by just one point, 70-69.



However, that was the last time Austin Peay State University would score and the Gaels closed the game on a 7-0 run to pick up an eight-point win in the opening round of the WBI.

The Difference

A 25-0 Saint Mary’s run that spanned 6:36 of the second quarter. Austin Peay State University led by a dozen before the Gaels’ massive run flipped the script and put the Govs down by 13 points. The Governors were able to battle back into the game but were never able to even the score or retake the lead.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University dropped its first-ever meeting with Saint Mary’s.

APSU falls to 0-4 against teams from California and 0-2 against teams from the WCC.

Austin Peay State University dropped its first-ever WBI contest and is now 0-8 all-time in national postseason tournaments.

Saint Mary’s shot 59.6 percent from the floor and 72.7 percent from three-point range, both are the best single-game marks against the Governors this season.

Austin Peay State University outscored Saint Mary’s 25-17 in points off turnovers, the Govs have lost just five times this season when they score more points off turnovers than their opponent.

The APSU Govs got outscored, 44-24, in the paint and are now 3-9 this season when their opponent outscores them in the paint.

Karle Pace led the Govs in scoring for the 12th time season with 22 points, she also matched Yamia Johnson with her team-best sixth 20-point game of the season.

Pace scored in double-figures for the 24th time this season and Johnson scored in double-figures for the 25th time with 17 points.

Pace knocked down four three-pointers in the contest, it was her 10th game this season with at least three triples

D’Shara Booker scored in double-figures for the 10th time this season with 12 points.

Ella Sawyer led the Governors with six rebounds, she has led the way on the glass eight times this season and has grabbed at least three rebounds in 27 of 31 games this season.

Nina De Leon Negron led Austin Peay with three assists, she has led the way in assists in a team-high 14 games this season and has recorded at least three assists in 22 of 31 games.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will play a Saturday contest against Furman in the consolation bracket of the WBI. The game begins at 11:00am CT.

If the Govs knock off the Paladins, they will play for fifth place in the WBI on Sunday at 1:30pm; but if they drop tomorrow’s contest, they will play on Sunday at 11:00am for seventh place in the tournament.

For news and updates on everything Governors women’s basketball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.