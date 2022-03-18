Clarksville Gas and Water Department observes Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will observe the national Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day on Friday, March 18th, 2022.

The national day of recognition was officially established in 2015 by the American Public Gas Association (APGA) and is celebrated across the country. It is a time when communities such as ours celebrate the employees who provide one of their most valuable assets—their natural gas utility.

March 18th was chosen because it’s the date of the New London, Texas school explosion in 1937 that led to an increased emphasis on safety and the widespread odorization of natural gas so it can be detected. Safety is a vital aspect to natural gas distribution, and the employees of the Clarksville gas system place a high priority on providing safe and reliable natural gas service to its customers.

This day is also intended to build public awareness about the hard work done by the employees of natural gas utilities. Customers recognize the need to access reliable, affordable, safe energy and depend on the service of natural gas utility employees for that need.

“Our Clarksville gas utility workers demonstrate their commitment to providing our community with a safe, reliable, and affordable energy source through hard work and dedication,” said Troy Jones, Clarksville Gas Department Manager. “I am very proud of their daily efforts to provide affordable natural gas to our community, and I honor them for being the very best in their field.”

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department is the local natural gas supplier for the City of Clarksville and communities in five area counties serving over 28,000 customers and maintaining 937 miles of gas distribution line.

If you would like to learn more about the environmental, safety and cost benefits of natural gas and how your natural gas system works, please contact the Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.7422 or visit our website, https://www.cityofclarksville.com/251/Gas.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com