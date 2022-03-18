Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces 2022 Clarksville Film Festival winners

Clarksville, TN – On February, 10th, 2022 teams came together for a brief meeting before beginning a 52-hour scripting, filming, and editing marathon known as the Clarksville Film Festival presented by CDE Lightband.

On Saturday, March 12th, the 2022 Clarksville Film Festival Screening and Awards were held at the Roxy Regional Theater located on Franklin Street. Over 50 guests attended the screening, all 10 films were shown, and 18 awards were presented.

Tiffany Perkins, Event Planning Specialist for the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, said guests were impressed by the amateur films, “Clarksville has a strong filmmaking community, and I think this competition proved that even more.”

The awards were given to the following teams:

1st place overall – Purple Cobras, “Venganza”

2nd place overall – Tartar Sauce Productions, “Double Life”

3rd place overall – KP Productions, “Stand Off at 954”

All the films can be seen on Clarksville Parks & Recreation’s YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3JpmYem and below.

Double Life

Stand Off at 954

A Measurement in Time

Give It Back

Rogue Ball

Playdate

Roommates

Rotalumis

Time Per Square Feet

