Tennessee National Guard honors 255th Birthday of Andrew Jackson

Hermitage, TN – A wreath-laying ceremony was held March 15th, 2022 honoring President Andrew Jackson on what would have been his 255th birthday at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, placed a wreath at the tomb of the seventh president – celebrating his life and many contributions to the United States. The wreath is presented on behalf of the President of the United States.

“Honoring President Jackson is always special for the Tennessee National Guard,” said Ross. “He has many accomplishments – as a self-made man, an elected official, and his numerous military successes – he lived an extraordinary life.”



President Jackson was born in 1767 and orphaned by the age of 14. His path to the presidency started as a lawyer and judge before being elected to Congress. Jackson’s military career led him to a prominent role in leading the United States Army during the War of 1812. At the Battle of New Orleans, General Jackson’s troops defeated a larger British force in what is widely considered the greatest American land victory during the war.

“Jackson was a true Tennessean and a true American, in every sense of the word,” said Ross.

In addition to Ross’ role as keynote speaker, the Tennessee National Guard also provided a color guard, chaplain, and the 129th Army Band performed during the ceremony. After the wreath-laying ceremony, visitors explored The Hermitage, a national historic landmark, which hosts more than 75,000 guests every year.