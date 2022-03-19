APSU Soccer adds Three for 2022 season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan made the first additions to her team with the signing transfer Chloe Murphy and prep products Ellie Dreas and Kassidy Schenk, Friday.

A native of Plant City, Florida, Murphy spent the past two seasons at North Alabama, where she appeared in three games. Murphy prepped at Durant High School, where she helped lead the Cougars to the district semifinals during her senior season in 2019. Murphy also played club soccer for RADD FC, captaining her team to the semifinals of the Florida Cup in 2019 and the finals of the Florida President’s Cup in 2018.



“Chloe will be adding maturity and experience to our young roster,” said McGowan. “After being in the ASUN Conference for two seasons, Chloe won’t be a stranger to our new level of competition.”



Hailing from Covington, Kentucky, Dreas prepped at Simon Kenton High School and was a first team all-state selection during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. A four-year varsity starter, Dreas served as a team captain during her junior and senior campaigns and set the Simon Kenton record for career goals scored during the 2021 season.

During the 2020 season, Dreas helped lead the Lady Pioneers to Kentucky High School Athletic Association Elite 8, collecting an All-Region 8 Tournament team selection along the way. Dreas also picked up All-Region 8 Tournament honors during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was named the district MVP during her senior season.

Dreas also played club soccer for Kings Hammer 03/04 of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL).

“A natural goal scorer with speed, Ellie will be a great addition to our attacking unit,” said McGowan. “She’s the type of forward that finds a way to create chances.”

An Indianapolis, Indiana native, Schenk prepped at North Central High School, where she was a first team all-state selection. In four varsity seasons, Schenk scored 59 goals and dished out 28 assists with a career-best 16 goals coming in her senior campaign.

Schenk also played club soccer for the Indiana Fire Juniors of the ECNL.

When she wasn’t playing soccer, Schenk was a varsity wrestler for three years. Schenk posted a second-place finish in the girl’s freshman/sophomore state tournament before finishing third in the girl’s state tournament the following season.

“Kasidy is an attacking-minded midfielder whose work rate is unmatched,” said McGowan. “I am excited to see how her dynamic movement off the ball helps us get behind opposing backlines.”

Austin Peay State University soccer continues its first spring season under McGowan when it plays a March 27th 1:00pm match against Motlow State Community College at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

For news and updates, follow Governors soccer (@GovsWSOC) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.