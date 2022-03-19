Austin Peay State University Baseball loses 9-4 at Saint Louis

St. Louis, MO – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team scored first but could not fend off Saint Louis in a 9-4 loss in Game 2 of a Saturday doubleheader at the Billiken Sports Center.

Austin Peay (7-14) took advantage of three Saint Louis errors in the first inning, scoring three runs. Center fielder Skyler Luna began the inning by reaching on an error and, after a Jonah Beamon single, he scored on first baseman Ty DeLancey’s sacrifice fly.

Third baseman Gino Avros then reached on an error with two out and he advanced an additional base along with catcher Jack Alexander on a second error on the play. Third baseman Michael Robinson singled through the left side to drive in both runners for an opening three-run lead.



Saint Louis (10-8) returned the favor in its half of the first inning, scoring three times. First baseman Kyle Fitzgerald reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in the Billikens first run. Designated hitter Cam Redding drove in a second run with a single and a wild pitch with the bases loaded brought in the tying run.



The Billkens tacked on another three-run frame in the third after the first three batters of the inning reached base. Redding singled as the last of those three and drove in a run. Catcher Cody Jansen then used a sacrifice fly for a second run. Right fielder Colten Schild’s double drove in the third run for a 6-3 lead. One inning later, center fielder Matt Turino added a leadoff home run, extending the lead to 7-3.



The Governors has one final golden opportunity to chip into the deficit, loading the bases with two out in the eighth. Right fielder Gino Avros singled, pinch hitter Tyler Delong singled, and shortstop John Bolton walked to load the bases and force a pitching change. Saint Louis reliever Cameron Pferrer got a fly out from the first batter he faced to end the threat.

Austin Peay State University starter Drew McIllwain (2-2) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks over 2.2 innings and suffered the loss. Reliever Luke Brown allowed the fourth-inning solo home run – the only run he allowed in 4.1 innings of relief while striking out six batters.

Saint Louis reliever Ryan Surin (1-0) notched his first win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief after entering the game for starter Colton Hutt. Hutt was left with no decision after allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits in the opening 4.2 innings.

Robinson drove in two of Austin Peay State University’s four runs in his 1-for-3 outing at the plate. Alexander doubled twice in the nightcap in his 2-for-4, one RBI performance.

Turino led Saint Louis with a 2-for-4, three RBI outing that including a double and home run. Redding went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Austin Peay State University and Saint Louis conclude their three-game series with a 1 p.m., Sunday contest at the Billiken Sports Center.