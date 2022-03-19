Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Queen City Road Race returns with larger event

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that the annual Queen City Road Race will return once again to Liberty Park this May alongside a Health and Fitness Expo at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center located at 8 Champion’s Way.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Queen City Road Race Health and Fitness Expo

The race weekend kicks off Friday, May 6th with the Health & Fitness Expo at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The Expo will feature Clarksville Parks and Recreation divisions and vendors with the latest products and services in health, fitness, and nutrition. The Health & Fitness Expo is free to the public and also serves as a packet pickup for all running participants.

Friday, May 6th from 4:00pm-8:00pm

Saturday, May 7th from 10:00am-4:00pm

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

Queen City Road Race

The race will feature a 10K, 5K, and one-mile route. All three routes will begin and end at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park. The one-mile route will take walkers and runners along the park’s pond, while the 5K route will feature multiple views of the Cumberland River and take participants through each corner of the park.

The 10K route is described as flat and fast and designed for any runner looking for competition against others or themselves. It takes participants through Liberty Park, down Riverside Drive, along the Cumberland River via McGregor Park, and back to Liberty Park.

An additional 5K & 10K combo option has been added as a discounted rate for runners looking to run both competitions.

All the routes are certified through USA Track & Field (USATF), the governing body for track and field sports, cross country running, road running, and race walking. The purpose of the USATF course certification program is to produce road race courses of accurately measured distances.

“Running experience is our top priority,” said Maggie Houts, Event Planning Supervisor for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “The Queen City Road Race creates an atmosphere that helps runners accomplish something meaningful in a place we care deeply about. We’re excited to bring Clarksville together for a weekend full of educating and celebrating health and fitness!”

All participants will receive a Queen City Road Race shirt and medal; cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in the 10K and 5K races.

Additional sponsors of the race are Blue Cord Realty and Fleet Feet Clarksville. DJ Mike Emrick of We Bring the Party Events will DJ the event.

Anyone interested in registering can visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com and click on the Register button.

