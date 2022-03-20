Land Between the Lakes announces Wildlife Refuges reopen

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) has reopened its wildlife refuges to human entry. – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) has reopened its wildlife refuges to human entry.

The wildlife refuges within the following areas are now open through October 31st, 2022:

Bards, Energy, Hematite, and Honker Lakes

Duncan, Rushing, and Smith Bays on Kentucky Lake

Fulton and Honker Bays on Lake Barkley

Long Creek Refuge

Maps of these areas are available on the official Land Between the Lakes website: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/maps

Staff at Land Between the Lakes appreciate visitors’ cooperation with the seasonal refuge closures and regulations which are designed to provide waterfowl, shorebirds, and bald eagles needed sanctuary.