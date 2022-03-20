66.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 20, 2022
HomeArts/Leisure?Land Between the Lakes announces Wildlife Refuges reopen
Arts/Leisure

?Land Between the Lakes announces Wildlife Refuges reopen

News Staff
By News Staff
Wood ducks feeding at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. (Ron Kruger)
Wood ducks feeding at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. (Ron Kruger)
Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) has reopened its wildlife refuges to human entry.
 
The wildlife refuges within the following areas are now open through October 31st, 2022:
  • Bards, Energy, Hematite, and Honker Lakes
  • Duncan, Rushing, and Smith Bays on Kentucky Lake
  • Fulton and Honker Bays on Lake Barkley
  • Long Creek Refuge
 
Maps of these areas are available on the official Land Between the Lakes website: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/maps
 
Staff at Land Between the Lakes appreciate visitors’ cooperation with the seasonal refuge closures and regulations which are designed to provide waterfowl, shorebirds, and bald eagles needed sanctuary.
 
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, visit the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us
 
Previous articleAPSU Softball falls Sunday to Belmont, 14-7
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online