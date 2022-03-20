APSU Softball falls Sunday to Belmont, 14-7

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University softball team’s Lexi Osowski hit two of the Governors three home runs versus Belmont, Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, but it was not enough, as the Governors fell to the Bruins in their Ohio Valley Conference series finale, 14-7.

The Govs (13-14, 0-3 OVC) got into a hole early, as they saw the Bruins score six runs in the top of the first inning, with Kristen Green, Elison Ollinger, and Emily Cockrill picking up two RBIs each.



Osowski would hit the first of her two home runs in the bottom of the first, a two-run shot, that also drove in Bailey Shorter, to make it 6-2.



Austin Peay State University would continue to chip away at Belmont’s lead in the second inning, scoring two more runs, this time on a two-run homer by Shorter, to cut the deficit to 6-4.



Austin Peay State University would cut the Belmont lead down to one run, 6-5, on Osowski’s second home run of the game in the third, but the Bruins extended their lead back out to four, 9-5, with three runs in the top of the fourth – highlighted by a two-run double by Greene.

APSU would score twice in the fifth, including an RBI double by Brooke Pfefferle, to get back to within two runs, 9-7.

But that would be as close as the Govs would get, as the Bruins added a run in the sixth, coming on a home run by Green, and four more runs in the seventh — including three on a home run by Alicia Veltri for the 14-7 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Brooke Pfefferle’s fifth-inning run was the 100th of her career, as she became the 10th player in program history to reach that milestone.

With her two hits Bailey Shorter moved into a tie with Jane Goodson (1986-89) for eighth-place all-time in career hits, with 168.

Pfefferle’s fifth-inning RBI gives her 87 for her career, moving her alone into ninth place all time.

Osowski becomes the first Gov to hit home runs in a back-to-back game since Kelsey Gross versus Murray State and Jacksonville State on April 6th and 11th, 2021.

The three home runs versus Belmont were the first three home run game for the Govs since April 3rd, 2021, versus Tennessee Tech.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next weekend, when they travel to Morehead, Kentucky, to play the Morehead State Eagles in a three-game OVC series.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Box Score

Belmont 14, Austin Peay 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Belmont 6 0 0 3 0 1 4 14 10 1 Austin Peay 2 2 1 0 2 0 0 7 9 2

W: Bryant, Delayna (3-0) L: BENEFIEL, Jordan (6-5) S: Summers, Emma (1)