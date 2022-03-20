Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses to Davidson at WBI, 66-58

Lexington, KY – Trailing by 14 points at the start of the fourth period, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team was able to trim the deficit to just five points with just under a minute remaining in the game, but the Governors were unable to get any closer and dropped their season finale to Davidson, 66-58, at the Women’s Basketball Invitational, Sunday, at the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University.

Graduate Karle Pace led Austin Peay (20-13, 11-7 Ohio Valley Conference) in scoring, pouring in 15 points in her final game as a Governor. D’Shara Booker also added 12 points for the Governors, with Shay-Lee Kirby and Yamia Johnson chipping in 11 and 10 points, respectively.



With the game tied 8-8 at the 4:33 mark in the opening quarter, Davidson (18-15, 6-10 Atlantic 10) closed on a 14-7 run and built a seven-point, 22-15, lead after 10 minutes of basketball.

Davidson was able to extend its lead to nine points, 29-20, at the 6:20 mark in the second quarter before the Governors went on a 16-5, half-closing run. Kirby sparked the run with a three-pointer with 5:51 left in the second period before Kemia Ward brought the Govs back within two points, 36-34, with the final points of the half at the 1:20 mark.

After a Davidson three-pointer to open the second half, Austin Peay went on a 5-0 run and tied the score at 39-39 when Pace buried a mid-range jumper at the 6:28 mark in the third quarter. But the Wildcats responded by going on an 18-4 run that spanned the remainder of the third period and built their largest lead of the contest, 57-43.

Trailing by 14, the Govs opened the fourth period on a 6-0 spurt and cut the deficit to just eight points on a Booker layup with 7:52 left to play. Davidson pushed their advantage back to nine points with 3:08 left to play before Booker hit back-to-back shots to bring the Governors back within five points, 63-58, with just 51 seconds left on the clock.

But that was as close as Austin Peay would get, as Davidson knocked down three free throws down the stretch to close out an eight-point win and claim fifth place in the WBI.

The Difference

The third quarter. Davidson outscored Austin Peay State University, 21-9, in the third period. Take out the third quarter and the Governors outscored the Wildcats, 49-45.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University fell to Davidson for the second time this season and trails the all-time series, 0-2.

Karle Pace scored in double-figures for the 26th time this season and led the Govs in scoring for the 13th time with 15 points.

Pace finishes the season shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range, which is good for the sixth-best single-season mark in program history.

Pace’s 64 triples are also the sixth-best single-season mark in Austin Peay history.

Pace also dished out a team-leading four assists in the finale, marking her 12th time leading the Govs in assists this season.

Yamia Johnson scored in double-figures for the team-leading 27th time with 10 points.

Johnson finishes the season with a 42.7 three-point percentage, which is the third-best single-season mark in program history.

Shay-Lee Kirby scored in double-figures for the eighth time this season with 11 points.

D’Shara Booker scored in double-figures for the 12th time this season and the fifth-straight game with 12 points.

Booker was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and finishes the season with a 65.5 field-goal percentage – which tops Gerlonda Hardin’s mark of 63.5 (2002-03) and sets a new program record.

Booker also grabbed a team-high six rebounds against Davidson, marking her ninth time leading the way on the glass this season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



Box Score

