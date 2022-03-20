Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 20th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on 76 and SR 112 daily, from 9:00am – 3:00pm. Lane closures will be intermittent.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction work for bicycles and pedestrian facilities mm16.8 – 19.3 on SR 12. Contractor to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

Work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road, MM 17-19 will take place daily, 7:00am until 5:00pm.



There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020.



Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

Davidson County

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

I-24: The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek (MM 58-59)

Wednesday, March 23rd from 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for chaining the bridge deck.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly (Excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for concrete operations. (MM51-53)

Now continuously until Monday, March 23rd at 5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for concrete operations.

The resurfacing on I-40 from near US 70 (SR 24) (LM 9.61) to near 46th Ave (MM 201-204)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in the WB direction on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for emergency pothole repairs.

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd. and Arlington Ave. for concrete operations. (MM 216-217)

Now continuously until Monday, March 2erd at 5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd. and Arlington Ave. for concrete operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excluding weekends), There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro on I-24 (Part 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Look Ahead: Friday, March 25th, 8:00pm continuously until Monday, March 27th at 5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median at MM 65.5. Two Lanes will remain open at all times.

Cheatham County

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Robertson County

I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be lane closures for milling and paving operations NB and SB directions. Rolling Road Blocks are possible NB and SB for bridge replacement and demolition nightly.

Paving When Necessary: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Daytime closures for paving operations are also possible for pothole repairs and temporary paving operations.

Pot Hole Repair

Davidson County I-40

Emergency In-place paving

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in the WB direction on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for emergency pothole repairs. (MM 201 – 204.8)

Robertson County I-65

Emergency In place paving

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, There will be alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 104 – 111).

