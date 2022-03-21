Austin Peay State University Board approves Maynard Athletics Naming

Clarksville, TN – During the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, APSU President Mike Licari announced the creation of the APSU Military Hall of Fame, to be housed within the William E. and Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center. The board also approved naming a portion of campus after Joe and Cathi Maynard.

Earlier this year, the Maynards pledged to make a historic $15 million donation to the Austin Peay State Univesity athletics department. Their gift represents the largest single gift in the history of the University.

To honor that family’s generosity, the board voted unanimously to name the area where APSU’s NCAA Division I athletic programs are housed as the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Athletics Complex. The board also voted to name the football field at Fortera Stadium as the Maynard Family Field.

Before the official vote, the trustees paused to applaud the Maynards for their long support of Austin Peay State University.

APSU Military Hall of Fame

At the end of Friday’s meeting, Licari told the board about Austin Peay State University’s newly established Military Hall of Fame.

“This honors Governors, living or deceased, who have served in the military with records of distinction and perhaps sacrifice to our nation, and who have demonstrated dedicated support for and substantive contributions to the United States military and veterans,” Licari said. “We have many students, alumni, and community members who have done incredible things to protect our nation, and some of them have indeed given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom, so it’s time that this University, particularly with our connection to the military and all our military-affiliated students, formally recognizes this service and commitment in a visible way on campus.”

Austin Peay State University, as the state’s largest provider of higher education to military-affiliated students, has a long history of supporting the military community. Last year, the University opened the 5,200-square-foot Newton Military Family Resource Center, making Austin Peay home to the largest military student center in Tennessee.

The University is accepting nominations until May 8th for the inaugural APSU Military Hall of Fame class, with the first induction ceremony scheduled for November 4th.

APSU Military Hall of Fame Nominee Requirements

The requirements for nominees include:

Nominees must be alumni of Austin Peay State University or have supported the University in some significant capacity.

The nominee must be currently serving in good standing or have been separated or retired with an honorable characterization of service, or have demonstrated, in a significant capacity, dedicated support and substantive contributions to the United States military and veterans.

Current faculty, staff, students, and university trustees are not eligible. Faculty, staff, students, and trustees who have been separated from Austin Peay State University for at least three years are eligible. Currently serving elected and/or appointed public officials and current candidates and/or nominees for public elected and/or appointed offices are not eligible.

APSU Military Hall of Fame Nomination Process

The nomination process for the APSU Military Hall of Fame is listed below:

Complete and submit the APSU Military Hall of Fame nomination form. The nomination may be submitted by any party with an interest in seeing that a deserving individual is properly recognized.

Substantiating Documentation:

Military biography or resume that details the nominee’s meritorious military service and/or support and contributions to the military and veterans. Letter of recommendation that includes, if applicable, how the nominee has made a significant impact on the University. Nominators may include additional supporting documentation (ORB/SRB, military awards DD-214, additional letters of recommendation, etc.) to bolster their nominations, but that additional documentation is not required.

To submit a nomination, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/militaryhalloffame. For information or questions, email Tonya Leszczak at leszczakto@apsu.edu

New Student Trustee

The board named Olivia Hershey, an APSU business management major, as the next student trustee. Hershey is a member of the President’s Emerging Leaders Program (PELP), the APSU Honors Program, and a co-chair for the Honors/PELP Student Advisory Council.

Her first meeting with the Board of Trustees will be during the summer meeting in June.

For more information on APSU’s Board of Trustees, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees.