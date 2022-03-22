57.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Power Street water outage, road closure planned

By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, March 24th at 10:00pm on Power Street from Peach Street to Fort Campbell Boulevard, Cedar Court, and Peach Street for water valve replacement.

The water outage will include the following areas:

  • Blue Sky New Day Estates (Burkhart Mobile Home)
  • Live Oaks Village Trailer Park
  • Cedar Court
  • Martin Rental Property

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
 
Power Street will be closed from Cedar Court to Peach Street. Motorists will be detoured to Cedar Court and Peach Street.
 
The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
