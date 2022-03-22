Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Runaway Juvenile Chizera Sanders

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Chizera Sanders, (black female).

She was last seen on March 13th around 7:00 pm at her residence on Cross Ridge Drive. She has been in contact with her mother but refuses to come home.

Family members believe she might be in the area of Paddock Place Apartments on Union Hall Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.