66.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is trying to locate Runaway Juvenile Chizera Sanders
News

Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Runaway Juvenile Chizera Sanders

News Staff
By News Staff
Chizera Sanders
Chizera Sanders

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Chizera Sanders, (black female).

She was last seen on March 13th around 7:00 pm at her residence on Cross Ridge Drive. She has been in contact with her mother but refuses to come home.


Family members believe she might be in the area of Paddock Place Apartments on Union Hall Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

Previous articleTDOT to deploy Seabins to filter litter, debris from Tennessee River
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online