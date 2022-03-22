Nashville State Community College Business Programs Earn 10-year Reaccreditation, Initial Accreditation

Nashville, TN – Programs in the Business, Management, and Hospitality Division at Nashville State Community College recently received reaccreditation and accreditation.

Four associate of applied science degree programs have been granted 10-year accreditations while another associate of applied science program was granted initial accreditation. The certifications come from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) Associate Degree Board of Commissioners.

Accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within the business degrees and programs offered through Nashville State Community College meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.



“This accreditation demonstrates Nashville State business faculty members’ dedication and commitment to student success by providing high-quality programs,” said Karen Stevenson, dean of the Business, Management, and Hospitality Division. “Our graduates have entered their profession and made successful careers. I have no doubt that current and future students will be doing the same and can take comfort knowing they are getting the education they need and deserve.”



Based on the Baldridge Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials, and educational support to determine whether the business programs offer a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.

“Nashville State Community College has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale. “This reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence that they are committed to maintaining the highest quality business education for their students for the next 10 years, just as they have done since 2001.”

Nashville State Business programs receiving 10-year reaccreditation:

Accounting A.A.S.

Administrative Professional Technology A.A.S.

Business A.A.S. Entrepreneurship Logistics Management Marketing and Retailing

Healthcare Management A.A.S. Medical Coding Medical Management



Nashville State Business program receiving initial accreditation:

Hospitality Management A.A.S.

Food and Beverage Management Hotel Management



With more than 30 years of promoting excellence in global business program accreditation, ACBSP was the first organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs.