Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls at University of Cumberlands, 7-0

Williamsburg, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to the University of the Cumberlands, Wednesday, at the UC Tennis Complex.

The Governors took the early advantage in doubles with the freshman pairing of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton winning their third match of the spring in a 6-2 victory on the No. 2 doubles court.

Despite the early advantage, the Patriots came back to win from the No. 1 and No. 3 courts, claiming the match’s first point.



The Patriots claimed the first three singles points in order, securing the victory.



After falling 6-3 in the first set, Bolton rallied to win his second set from the No. 4 position; however, the Wellington, New Zealand fell, 11-9, in an extended 10-point tiebreaker. Stoker also fell in his third set from the No. 6 singles court after splitting his first two sets.

Results vs. University of the Cumberlands

Doubles

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3*, 5, 4, 6

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes their nonconference slate against a future ASUN Conference opponent in North Alabama, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.