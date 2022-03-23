Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 23rd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 23rd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hope is a striking female Rottweiler. She is up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed before leaving the shelter. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Jade is a female Domestic short hair with the biggest green eyes! She is up to date on shots, litter box trained, spayed, and can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Quasi is a sweet female domestic short hair “panther”. She suffered a shoulder injury when she was on her own which left her with this delightful panther-like stealth walk which she uses to pounce on unsuspecting toys. She is fully vetted, in great health, litter trained and spayed.

She is a bit shy at first but once she warms up she will let you know she wants treats and attention! She needs to be the only cat in the home and is great around cat savvy dogs. She would not do well around small children or very loud environments.

Quasi can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Bandit is a quiet “one-eyed’ 2-year girl. She will be fully vetted and shots updated. She is spayed and litter trained. Bandit takes a bit to warm up and get comfortable but does warm up. She will always be hesitant of new people coming into the home so she needs time, patience, and reassurance that it’s all good.

You can find her through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Puppies! These adorable babies are 7 week old Labrador/ Border Collie mixes. These 2 are male and female plus 3 more siblings, so puppies aplenty! Dewormed and first shots are given. Should be medium size dogs. Great breed mix! Super smart and family-oriented.

Come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is just the sweetest, most lovable guy. He is a Pit Bull Terrier mix with a beautiful Apricot, cream, and white coat. He is fully vetted, updated on shots, house, and crate trained and neutered. He does prefer to be in a home where he is the only dog and has no cats.

All Larry wants to do is be by your side. He absolutely loves his people. Larry is heartworm positive and is undergoing treatment which the rescue will continue to pay for.



He is in great health and is looking for his forever family.



He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dallas is a year and a half old lovely Labrador Retriever/Catahoula Dog mix. She is gentle, playful, and housetrained. She is up to date on shots and spayed. She does use a doggie door so if you don’t have one she will need to learn your system to be let outside. She does well with children and other dogs.

Please remember that while she is over a year old, she is still considered a pup/young dog and will need strict boundaries on what’s chewable or not! Her breed mix is one of the very intelligent breeds so with consistent training and motivation she will learn quickly.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931-217-1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kat is an adorable 7 week old Heeler mix breed. She is available with her sister Kit. They have been dewormed and the first set of shots given. They should be medium-sized dogs.

If you want to meet Kat and Kit, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Gabby is an affectionate 4-year-old kitty. Her long fur and short legs give her a little munchkin appearance. She is small but completely vetted, up to date on shots, and spayed. She loves to be brushed and welcomes lots of attention. Gabby is FIV positive but can live a long healthy life. She just needs to be the only cat or with another FIV buddy and she does well with dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.