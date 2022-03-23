Clarksville Police Department investigates Aggravated Assault that occurred at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an Aggravated Assault that occurred on March 17th at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (Walmart Supercenter).
At approximately 9:27am, a black male and female were exiting Walmart when the anti-theft alarm went off. A Walmart employee approached the male and he displayed a firearm and kept on walking.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.