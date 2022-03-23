51.3 F
Clarksville Police Department investigates Aggravated Assault that occurred at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart

Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the aggravated assault suspect in this photo.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an Aggravated Assault that occurred on March 17th at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (Walmart Supercenter).

At approximately 9:27am, a black male and female were exiting Walmart when the anti-theft alarm went off. A Walmart employee approached the male and he displayed a firearm and kept on walking.

Both suspects got into a white Dodge Ram truck and left. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
