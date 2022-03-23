Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Auditions for remainder of Season 39

Clarksville, TN – If you have ever dreamed of treading the boards at Clarksville’s oldest professional live theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, well now’s your chance!

Local auditions for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s remainder of Season 39 and upcoming 40th Anniversary Season will be held Sunday, April 10th, 2022.

Auditions, which are for ages 12 and up, are by appointment only and held in three separate groups:

Youth Auditions from 10:00am to 12:30pm

from 10:00am to 12:30pm Community Auditions from 1:00pm to 2:30pm

from 1:00pm to 2:30pm Professional Auditions from 3:00pm to 5:30pm

Productions being cast include the remainder of Season 39 (Detroit ’67, Cry-Baby: The Musical, The Star-Spangled Girl, and The Color Purple), as well as productions in our upcoming 40th Anniversary Season (to be announced on May 27th, 2022, or shortly thereafter, at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org).

Youth and professional actors MUST be able to attend daytime rehearsals and performances. Community actors should communicate their availability at the audition.



Auditionees will need to prepare two contrasting 32-bar cuts and a 90-second monologue. Piano accompaniment will be provided, and auditionees should bring their music. If non-musical, please come prepared with two contrasting monologues. Auditionees may be asked to stay and dance, so please dress appropriately.



To schedule an appointment, interested auditionees should submit photos and resumes to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Monday, April 4th.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org